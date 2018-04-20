Berlin: Narendra Modi meets Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel at German Chancellery in Berlin on Friday in what will be the first meeting between the two leaders after the latter began her fourth term on March 14 this year.

Modi arrived in Germany's Berlin from Britain on Friday on the third and last leg of his three-nation tour of Europe.

Modi and Merkel are expected to exchange views on a number of bilateral, regional and global issues.

Earlier on Friday, Modi attended the concluding ceremony of this year's Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and participated in the leaders' retreat, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister since 2009 to attend this biannual summit of the 53-nation grouping of former British colonies.

Prior to Britain, he visited Sweden where he attended the first ever India-Nordic Summit which also saw the participation of the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway.

