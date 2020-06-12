  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Beijing reports two new coronavirus cases: Students, staff in quarantine

    By
    |

    Beijing, June 12: Beijing has reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This has taken the tally to three in less than a week after city authorities lowered the outbreak emergency response.

    The three new cases were reported in 48 hours after Beijing went without a new domestic infection in 55 days.

    Beijing reports two new coronavirus cases: Students, staff in quarantine

    Two colleagues working at the China Meat Food Comprehensive Research Centre were diagnosed with the disease. Both patients, one 37 and the other 25 have been sent to designated hospitals. The medics are now carrying out contact racking among the family members, friends and the rest of the office workers.

    China orders hotels in Beijing to admit guests with negative Covid-19 test

    Officials say that one of the patients had travelled to Qingdao in the past week. This development comes in the wake of 50 primary school teachers being quarantined at home after a fourth grader's father was diagnosed with COVID-19 this week. This was the first locally transmitted case in Beijing reported in nearly two months.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus beijing

    Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue