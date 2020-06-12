Beijing reports two new coronavirus cases: Students, staff in quarantine

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, June 12: Beijing has reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This has taken the tally to three in less than a week after city authorities lowered the outbreak emergency response.

The three new cases were reported in 48 hours after Beijing went without a new domestic infection in 55 days.

Two colleagues working at the China Meat Food Comprehensive Research Centre were diagnosed with the disease. Both patients, one 37 and the other 25 have been sent to designated hospitals. The medics are now carrying out contact racking among the family members, friends and the rest of the office workers.

China orders hotels in Beijing to admit guests with negative Covid-19 test

Officials say that one of the patients had travelled to Qingdao in the past week. This development comes in the wake of 50 primary school teachers being quarantined at home after a fourth grader's father was diagnosed with COVID-19 this week. This was the first locally transmitted case in Beijing reported in nearly two months.