Largest comet ever seen with 85-mile-wide nucleus that appears 'blacker than coal,' and it's headed this way

Watch: Never before seen visuals of 22 black holes

Wait, what? NASA to send naked pictures of humans to space to attract aliens

Behold! NASA's James Webb Space Telescope snaps jaw-dropping images of a nearby Satellite galaxy

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, May 10: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope which hasn't even begun official scientific operations, but that hasn't even stoppe the Webb team from ropping some stunning images.

The James Webb Space Telescope beamed back the latest test pictures of a neighbouring satellite galaxy, and the results are stunning when compared with images taken by NASA's previous infrared observatory, the Spitzer Space Telescope.

Each of the 18 mirror segments on the new telescope is bigger than the single one on Spitzer.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is aligned across all four of its science instruments.

Webb's image, taken by its MIRI instrument, features light from "polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons." These molecules of carbon & hydrogen help us better understand the gas that exists between stars.

The MIRI test image (at 7.7 microns) shows part of the Large Magellanic Cloud. This small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way provided a dense star field to test Webb's performance.

The retired Spitzer telescope was one of NASA's Great Observatories and the first to provide high-resolution images of the near- and mid-infrared universe. Webb, with its significantly larger primary mirror and improved detectors, will allow us to see the infrared sky with improved clarity, enabling even more discoveries.

Launched last December, the $10 billion Webb is the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever sent into space. It will seek light emitted by the first stars and galaxies close to 14 billion years ago, and keep a sharp lookout for possible signs of life.

Scientists are keeping the identity of Webb's first official target a secret.

Positioned 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth, Webb is considered the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope.