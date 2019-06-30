"Beauty and the beast": Trump's jest at Ivanka and Pompeo

oi-Vikas SV

Seoul, June 30: Just as US President Donald Trump was about to wrap up his South Korea trip, he said something at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek which made those gathered there laugh out loud. Trump is known for his quirky remarks, but this one is sure to leave you giggling no matter where you are.

Trump was giving a farewell address just before boarding the plane. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter, were walking towards the podium.

"A beautiful couple, beauty and the beast," Trump said, leaving everyone guffawing.

South Korea: US President Donald Trump called his daughter Ivanka Trump & Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on stage, referred to them as "A beautiful couple, beauty and the beast" at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tpT8hyWSgd — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

US President Donald Trump left South Korea on Sunday after a trip to Asia that took in a G20 summit in Japan and a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula.

Trump departed on Air Force One just before 1000 GMT (7pm local time) en route to Washington, a few hours after he became the first sitting US president to step onto North Korean soil.