Bangladesh polls: One constituency saw 22,000 more votes than number of voters

    Dhaka, Dec 31: As Sheikh Hasina's Awami League (AL) secured a landslide victory in the December 30 general elections in Bangladesh and the Opposition was not convinced seeking a fresh polling, a constituency in the country saw over 22,000 votes getting polled than the number of voters.

    According to Dhaka Tribune, the discrepancy was found in Khulna 1 constituency after the returning officer, Mohammad Helal Hossain, announced the results.

    Representational Image

    "Initially, it was announced that from 107 centres under the constituency, the Awami League's boat symbol won a total of 2,53,669 votes, while BNP's sheaf of paddy symbol got 28,170 votes," Tribune report said.

    After the League was declared the winner unofficially, Hossain informed that the total number of voters in the constituency was 2,59,420.

    It was around 10 pm on Sunday that fresh results were declared again though there was no change in the end results. The League won with 1,72,059 votes as against the BNP's 28,437.

    Hasina came to power for the third consecutive time and fourth overall even though there was claim that democracy in Bangladesh has not been well-served under her tenure even though there has been noticeable economic growth.

    bangladesh elections sheikh hasina awami league bnp

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 12:47 [IST]
