Bangladesh PM Hasina gets two awards for her humanitarian aid to Rohingyas

New York, Sept 28: Just when the West has expressed its deep disappointment over Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi over her ineffective stance on the Rohingya issue, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina faced an entirely opposite experience on the world stage.

On Thursday, September 27, Hasina was conferred two coveted international awards - the IPS International Achievement Award and the 2018 Special Distinction Award for Leadership - for her humanitarian contribution towards hosting the Rohingya Muslims persecuted in the neighbouring Myanmar and her farsighted leadership over the issue which has left a deep impact in South Asia.

Hasina was given the two awards by the Inter Press Service - one of the world's leading news agencies - and the Global Hope Coalition - a network of three not-for-profit foundations based in New York, Zurich and Hong Kong. She has handed over the awards at two separate events.

Also Read | Rohingya crisis: US to give over $185 mn in additional aid

It added another feather to the crown of the Bangladeshi prime minister who was conferred Global Women's Leadership Award for her leadership in women's education and entrepreneurship in Bangladesh by the US-based Global Summit of Women in Sydney in April.

While Hasina received the IPS International Achievement Award from Director General of International Organization for Migration Ambassador William Lacy Swing at the UN headquarters, she received the 2018 Special Distinction Award for Leadership from Honorary President of Global Hope Coalition Irina Bokova at an event at Park Avenue in New York.

Besides Hasina, three other world leaders also received the awards and they are President of Niger Mohamadou Issoufu; President of Tunisia Beji Caid Essebi and Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina seeks India's help to repatriate Rohingyas

The 71-year-old Hasina dedicated the award to the people of Bangladesh who received several Rohingyas to their country after they fled Myanmar. The Awami League leader said that it is the duty of all responsible nations across the world to show humanitarian concern to the distressed and displaced people around the world.

"The causes of the crisis is rooted in Myanmar. Hence, the solution is also to be found in Myanmar.....the international community has a clear obligation to collectively address the source of the problem in Myanmar and engage effectively with its government to prevent further exodus," the Daily Star quoted Hasina as saying after receiving the IPS award.

"The voluntary return of Rohingyas can only be ensured with collective actions by the international community to ensure prevention of repetition of atrocity crimes against ethnic and religious minorities in Myanmar by establishing international, independent and impartial mechanism to put accountability into effect," she added.

Also Read | Canada MPs vote to strip Myanmar's Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship over Rohingyas

"I wish the world never had to witness the worst form of violence and atrocities that has been committed against the Rohingyas in Myanmar. It stunned me, as it did to the billions of other conscience minds throughout the world," she was quoted as saying after receiving the Special Distinction award.

Bangladesh has highlighted the issues related to the Rohingya crisis at the UN General Assembly as the country has given shelter to more than seven lakh Myanmar nationals who fled ethnic cleansing in its Rakhine State since August 25 last year.