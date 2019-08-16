  • search
    Balochistan: 5 killed, 15 injured after blast at Quetta mosque

    By Simran Kashyap
    Quetta, Aug 16: Five people have been killed in a blast at a Quetta mosque in Balochistan province of Pakistan, according to local media reports. Over 15 others have also been wounded as a result of the blast that occured on Friday in the Kuchlak area of Balochistan's capital Quetta.

    According to reports, the blast occurred due to explosive material which was planted inside the mosque.

    The injured people have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while emergency has been declared at Civil Hospital Quetta.

    Officials believe the explosion was carried out with an improvised explosive device (IED).

    Police have cordoned off the area and a bomb disposal squad has been requested. However, no one has come forward yet to claim responsibility for the attacks.

    Balochistan, the most volatile region of Pakistan has been struggling since 1948 against Pakistani occupation. The Baloch people say that they got independence on August 11, 1947 from the British.

