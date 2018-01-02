Baloch leaders welcome Trump's tweet, say 'US must disengage with Pakistan'

US President Donald Trump's New Year tweet accusing Pakistan of "lies and deceit" has been welcomed by the Balochistan leaders in-exile. President Trump had on Monday wrote on his Twitter handle that the US has been "foolishly" giving aid to Pakistan, but all it got in return was "lies and deceit".

Clearly, Trump has pointed out that the US is not satisfied with the action taken by Islamabad against the terrorism emanation fro Pakistan's soil.

News agency ANI quoted Baloch Republican Party's leader Abdul Nawaz Bugti as saying that Trump's statement on aid to Pakistan is a "positive development."

"Baloch people see US President Donald Trump's Pak aid statement as a very positive development, hope it is not just a pressure building measure against Pakistan but a true realization," he said.

Balochistan is the largest province in Pakistan but remains least developed. Balochistan has been demanding greater control of the province's natural resources and political autonomy. Some groups have taken even to arms over these demands.

"US must disengage with Pakistan and its terrorist army, it should stop giving funds to Pakistan, impose a travel ban on them, limit the international reach of Pakistani banks and isolate Pak from International financial system," ANI quoted World Baloch Women Forum (WBWF)'s Naela Quadri Baloch as saying.

The Pakistan Foreign Office summoned US Ambassador on Monday and lodged its protest against US President Donald Trump.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump wrote on Monday.

OneIndia News