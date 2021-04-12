Baftas 2021: Nomadland wins big with four awards wins; Here's full list of winners

YouTube
    London, Apr 12 (PTI) Director Chloe Zhao''s meditative drama 'Nomadland' emerged as the top winner at the BAFTA Film Awards 2021 by bagging four major awards, including the best film.

    The film''s lead star Frances McDormand picked up the best actress trophy while the best director award went to Zhao. The film was a winner in the cinematography category as well.

    The film''s win at the BAFTAs cosolidates its chances as the frontrunner at the Oscars later this month.

    Emerald Fennell''s #MeToo drama "Promising Young Woman" was named the outstanding British film at the ceremony with Fennel, who played Camilla Parker Bowles in hit Netflix drama "The Crown", also winning in the screenplay category.

    Here's full list of the winners from the 2020 BAFTA awards.

    Best film

    The Father

    The Mauritanian

    WINNER: Nomadland

    Promising Young Woman

    The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Outstanding British film

    Calm With Horses

    The Dig

    The Father

    His House

    Limbo

    The Mauritanian

    Mogul Mowgli

    WINNER: Promising Young Woman

    Rocks

    Saint Maud

    Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

    WINNER: His House - Remi Weekes (writer/director)

    Limbo - Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)

    Moffie - Jack Sidey (writer/producer)

    Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

    Saint Maud - Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)

    Best actress

    Bukky Bakray, Rocks

    Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

    Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

    WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

    Wunmi Mosaku, His House

    Alfre Woodard, Clemency

    Best actor

    Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

    Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

    Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

    WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

    Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

    Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

    Best supporting actress

    Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

    Kosar Ali, Rocks

    Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

    Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

    Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

    WINNER: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

    Best supporting actor

    WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

    Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

    Alan Kim, Minari

    Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

    Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

    Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

    Best film not in the English language

    WINNER: Another Round

    Dear Comrades!

    Les Misérables

    Minari

    Quo Vadis, Aida?

    Best documentary

    Collective

    David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

    The Dissident

    WINNER: My Octopus Teacher

    The Social Dilemma

    Best animated film

    Onward

    WINNER: Soul

    Wolfwalkers

    Best director

    Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

    Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

    Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

    WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

    Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?

    Sarah Gavron, Rocks

    Best original screenplay

    Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

    Jack Fincher, Mank

    WINNER: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

    Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

    Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Best adapted screenplay

    Moira Buffini, The Dig

    WINNER: Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father

    Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian

    Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

    Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

    Best original score

    Mank

    Minari

    News of the World

    Promising Young Woman

    WINNER: Soul

    Best cinematography

    Judas and the Black Messiah

    Mank

    The Mauritanian

    News of the World

    WINNER: Nomadland

    Best editing

    The Father

    Nomadland

    Promising Young Woman

    WINNER: Sound of Metal

    The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Best casting

    Calm With Horses

    Judas and the Black Messiah

    Minari

    Promising Young Woman

    WINNER: Rocks

    Best production design

    The Dig

    The Father

    WINNER: Mank

    News of the World

    Rebecca

    Best costume design

    Ammonite

    The Dig

    Emma.

    WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

    Mank

    Best make up and hair

    The Dig

    Hillbilly Elegy

    WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

    Mank

    Pinocchio

    Best sound

    Greyhound

    News of the World

    Nomadland

    Soul

    WINNER: Sound of Metal

    Best special visual effects

    Greyhound

    The Midnight Sky

    Mulan

    The One and Only Ivan

    WINNER: Tenet

    Best British short animation

    The Fire Next Time

    WINNER: The Owl and the Pussycat

    The Song of a Lost Boy

    Best British short film

    Eyelash

    Lizard

    Lucky Break

    Miss Curvy

    WINNER: The Present

    EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

    WINNER: Bukky Bakray

    Kingsley Ben-Adir

    Morfydd Clark

    Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

    Conrad Khan

    Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 12:48 [IST]
