Baftas 2021: Nomadland wins big with four awards wins; Here's full list of winners
London, Apr 12 (PTI) Director Chloe Zhao''s meditative drama 'Nomadland' emerged as the top winner at the BAFTA Film Awards 2021 by bagging four major awards, including the best film.
The film''s lead star Frances McDormand picked up the best actress trophy while the best director award went to Zhao. The film was a winner in the cinematography category as well.
The film''s win at the BAFTAs cosolidates its chances as the frontrunner at the Oscars later this month.
Emerald Fennell''s #MeToo drama "Promising Young Woman" was named the outstanding British film at the ceremony with Fennel, who played Camilla Parker Bowles in hit Netflix drama "The Crown", also winning in the screenplay category.
Here's full list of the winners from the 2020 BAFTA awards.
Best film
The Father
The Mauritanian
WINNER: Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
WINNER: Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
WINNER: His House - Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo - Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)
Moffie - Jack Sidey (writer/producer)
Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud - Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)
Best actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Best actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best supporting actress
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
WINNER: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Best supporting actor
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best film not in the English language
WINNER: Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
WINNER: My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Best animated film
Onward
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Best original screenplay
Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Jack Fincher, Mank
WINNER: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best adapted screenplay
Moira Buffini, The Dig
WINNER: Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Best original score
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
WINNER: Soul
Best cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
WINNER: Nomadland
Best editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
WINNER: Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best casting
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
WINNER: Rocks
Best production design
The Dig
The Father
WINNER: Mank
News of the World
Rebecca
Best costume design
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Best make up and hair
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best sound
Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
WINNER: Sound of Metal
Best special visual effects
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
WINNER: Tenet
Best British short animation
The Fire Next Time
WINNER: The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy
Best British short film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
WINNER: The Present
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
WINNER: Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan