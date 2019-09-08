Australian Space agency applauds ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 attempt

By Simran Kashyap

Adelaide, Sep 08: The Australian Space Administration (NASA) on Sunday applauded ISRO's attempt to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 mission on the moon's south pole.

In a tweet, the agency wrote,''The Vikram Lander was just a few kilometres short of realising its mission to the Moon. To the team at ISRO, we applaud your efforts and the commitment to continue our journey into space.''

The UAE Space Agency, meanwhile, assured ISRO of its support in the future.

The #UAESpaceAgency assure their full support to the @isro following the loss of contact with their spacecraft, Chandrayaan-2 which had to land on the moon. #India proved to be a strategic player in the #space sector & a partner in its development & achievements pic.twitter.com/f3j14gsMqS — وكالةالإمارات للفضاء (@uaespaceagency) September 7, 2019

In the early hours of Saturday, Indian space agency ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script.

The lander lost communication with ground stations during its final descent. ISRO officials said, adding that the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 second lunar mission remains healthy and safe.

ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

Will try to contact Vikram lander for 14 days, says Dr Sivan, calls PM a "source of inspiration"

The Vikram lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan 2 orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter continues to orbit the moon.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the spacecraft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ISRO's scientists saying that they live for the country and irrespective of setbacks, the country's resolve to reach the moon has strengthened more.