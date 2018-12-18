Australia: Two Indians drown, one missing while saving children at Moonee Beach

  • search
    Sydney, Dec 18: Two men from Telangana died and another is still missing after they drowned in Australia's Moonee beach on Monday.

    Representational Image

    The deceased have been identified as Ghousuddin (45) and his son-in-law Junaid (28) of Manyam Chelka colony of Nalgonda down and Rahat (35) from BHEL Colony on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Ghousuddin and Rahat were brought to shore but could not be revived, while search is still on to trace Junaid.

    Nazreen, sister of Junaid who is still missing, said, "My brother Mohammed Abdul Junaid, 28, was staying in Sydney since 2014. Yesterday, Junaid along with his father-in-law Mohammed Ghouse Uddin, his two daughters Easha, 17, Ramsha, 12, one son Mohammed Aaqib, 15, and his cousin Rahat went to Moonee beach near Coffs Harbour for a holiday."

    "Three children were playing near the seashore when they got troubled in the waves. On seeing this Junaid, along with his father-in-law Ghouse Uddin and cousin Rahat sprung into the water to save the children. All of them were facing difficulty in the water and were drowning when a rescue team reached the spot and saved the three children."

    The search operation for the third man started on Monday but was stopped due to low light. It then resumed again in the morning.

    Read more about:

    australia

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 17:35 [IST]
