    Australia: Shooting outside nightclub near little Chapel Street in Melbourne leaves several injured

    Melbourne, Apr 14: Two people are fighting for their lives after a shooting outside a Melbourne nightclub of Australia, police said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the local media has reported that there were no fatalities in the incident that happened near Little Chapel Street and Malvern Road in Prahran district.

    Australia: Shooting outside nightclub near little Chapel Street in Melbourne leaves several injured

    "Investigators believe multiple people were shot outside a nightclub near Little Chapel Street and Malvern Road about 3:20 am," the Victoria Police was quoted as saying by AFP in a PTI report.

    Police said four men were taken to hospital -- two in a critical condition -- after "multiple people were shot" outside the venue in the trendy inner-city suburb of Prahran early Sunday morning.

    Three of the men were aged between 29 and 50, with the age of the fourth yet to be determined, police said.

    The latest incident came after a spate of shootings in Melbourne in March that left five people dead in four separate incidents. Two of the incidents were believed to be gang-related.

    Mass shootings are rare in Australia, which has strict firearms laws introduced in 1996 after 35 people were killed by a gunman in Port Arthur.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 8:43 [IST]
