Attention of world captured as Adolf Hitler wins Namibia elections

Windhoek, Dec 04: The result of an election in Namibia in South Africa has captured the world's attention after a politician by the name Adolf Hitler won a sweeping victory.

BBC reported that unlike his namesake, he has no plans of world domination.

Adolf Hitler Uunona, the 54-year-old politician a member of the ruling Swapo Party was elected councillor in the Ompundja Constituency after he won roughly 85 per cent of the vote. He however said in an interview he has nothing to do with the Nazi ideology.

The name Adolf is not uncommon in the country, which was once a German colon. It was his father who named after the Nazi leader.

He said that as a child, I saw it as totally normal. It wasn't until I was growing up that I realised. This man wanted to subjugate the entire world, but I have nothing to do with any of these things, he said.