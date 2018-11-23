  • search

Attack outside Chinese consulate: Pak-China relations can never be undermined, says PM Khan

By
    Islamabad, Nov 23: Recently, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan went to China seeking help to save his country from further economic downfall. Pakistan also banks heavily on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) hoping that it would see a turnaround in its financial fortunes. On Friday, November 23, the Pakistani establishment was left embarrassed as firing took place outside the consulate of all-weather friend China, resulting in deaths of three terrorists and two law-keepers.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

    PM Khan strongly condemned the incident and ordered a thorough inquiry into it. "The prime minister has ordered a complete inquiry into the incident and has desired that elements behind this incident must be unearthed. [The] incident is part of conspiracy against Pak and China economic and strategic cooperation," Pakistan daily Daily cited Khan as saying in a statement after the security forces foiled the terror attack targeting the Chinese consulate.

    He also said that such incidents would never be able to hurt Pakistan's relations with China which he said is "mightier than Himalaya and deeper than Arabian Sea".

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 14:05 [IST]
