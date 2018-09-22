Attack on Iran army parade: 24 killed including elite revolutionary guards

Iran, Sep 22: A group of militants opened fire on people, killing 24 people, including members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, as well as civilians who had gathered in street to watch the march of military units marking the beginning of the Sacred Defense Week in this provincial capital city in Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran, Saturday (Sep 22) morning.

Atleast 53 people including a woman and a baby have been wounded in the attack on Iran army parade. It is being feared that the death toll might increase. Further reports are awaited.

According to reports, two gunmen on a motorcycle wearing khaki uniforms carried out the attack on the people who had gathered to watch the Iran military parade which was conducted as part of the Sacred Defense Week that was organised in Khuzestan province.