At G7 summit, Trump threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: report

By Shubham

US President Donald Trump gives a damn to anybody and everybody. The unpredictable incumbent had during the recent G7 summit in Canada warned Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he would send 25 million Mexicans to the East Asian country and that would see him going out of power, agencies cited a report as saying.

Trump reportedly made this remark while throwing light on the problem of immigration in Europe. He said this to Abe after noting that Tokyo did not have this problem.

The G7 summit held in Quebec this year has been one of the disastrous as the rift in the club came out in the open with Trump imposing steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from US's allies like Canada and Mexico besides the European Union.

Trump particularly has strained his relation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who he even called "dishonest" besides accusing the northern neighbour of cheating the US in trade.

Trump's digs at the heads of the states/governments of other G7 members left a bad taste at the summit, the Wall Street Journal said, quoting officials were present on the occasion.

It was also reported that besides Abe, Trump also targeted his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron when it came to terrorism saying "all the terrorists are in Paris" and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker who was repeatedly called "a brutal killer" by Trump in connection to the EU's anti-trust and tax penalties against US tech firms snowballing into massive amounts.

Trump refused to accept the joint communiqué at the end of the summit and instead launched a scathing attack on Trudeau.

On Friday, June 15, Trump refused to acknowledge the reports about the differences and discords in the G7 and blamed the media accusing it of projecting an untrue picture.