YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    At 93,045, UK reports third consecutive record of daily Covid-19 cases

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Dec 18: The United Kingdom on Friday logged 93,045 fresh coronavirus cases, for a third consecutive day, as the Omicron variant fuels a worrying surge in infections across the country.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to AFP, the total number of infections during the pandemic to more than 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 111 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to more than 147,000.

    Britain is currently rolling out a mass booster drive in order to vaccinate as many people as possible before the end of the year.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the aim was on "trying to make sure that we not only have the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe" but also "to avert some of the more damaging consequences of Omicron".

    Johnson is under pressure to announce further restrictions, but minister Oliver Dowden said that the government has "the balance right".

    The UK's COVID alert level has been raised to level four which means a high or rising level of transmission for the first time since May due to the spread of Omicron. Early data suggests that getting a third booster dose gives around 75 per cent protection against symptomatic infection against Omicron.

    with PTI inputs

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus united kingdom

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X