Asufutimaehaehfutbw: The one word that describes America according to Joe Biden

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jun 25: US President Joe Biden has been in the news several times for his slip ups. At a recent event while trying to describe his country in a word he ended up with a slip up.

The 79 year old President in a clip shared on Twitter is seen saying, "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word." However that single word remained a mystery as it sounded all gibberish from the President's mouth. The word that he said sounded something like Asufutimaehaehfutbw.

America is a nation that can be defined in a single word:



Asufutimaehaehfutbw



🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😭😂🤣😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/laTgT3cnY0 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 22, 2022