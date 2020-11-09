Astronauts arrive at Kennedy Space Center for 2nd SpaceX crew flight

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi, including those related to agriculture, tourism and infrastructure.

The total cost implication of these projects is Rs 614 crore, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"An important chapter in the development journey of Varanasi will be added tomorrow. I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many projects through video conferencing at 10.30 am. These include those related to agriculture, tourism as well as other infrastructure projects," Modi tweeted.

First-ever chicken nugget sent into space by UK supermarket giant

The prime minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of these projects during the event, the statement by the PMO said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The projects to be inaugurated include Sarnath Light and Sound show, upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, multipurpose seed storehouse.

Other projects that will be inaugurated are agriculture produce warehouse of 100 MT, IPDS phase 2, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, Varanasi city smart lighting work, along with 105 Anganwadi Kendras and 102 'Gau Ashray Kendras'.

During the event, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for projects including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, redevelopment of certain wards of Kashi, parking facility along with redevelopment of park in Beniya Bagh, upgradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of roads in the city and development of tourist places.