YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Asim Saleem Bajwa quits as special Assistant to Pakistan PM Imran Khan

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Oct 12: Retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa announced his resignation as Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

    Taking to Twitter, Bajwa wrote, "I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request."

    Asim Saleem Bajwa quits as special Assistant to Pakistan PM Imran Khan

    However, he will continue to work as chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

    FATF’s Asia Pacific Group keeps Pakistan in the enhanced follow up list

    Bajwa had submitted his resignation from the post of SAPM to the premier last month, in the wake of allegations levelled regarding his family's assets. However, the premier had refused to accept his resignation at the time.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan imran khan

    Story first published: Monday, October 12, 2020, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X