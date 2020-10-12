Asim Saleem Bajwa quits as special Assistant to Pakistan PM Imran Khan

HAL employee arrested on charges of passing info on Indian fighter jets to Pakistan

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, Oct 12: Retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa announced his resignation as Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

Taking to Twitter, Bajwa wrote, "I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request."

However, he will continue to work as chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

Bajwa had submitted his resignation from the post of SAPM to the premier last month, in the wake of allegations levelled regarding his family's assets. However, the premier had refused to accept his resignation at the time.