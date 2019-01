As was expected, PM May’s Brexit deal faces massive defeat

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

London, Jan 16: The script unfolded as it was expected. UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal faced a massive defeat in the parliament on Tuesday, January 15. It was rejected by 230 votes - the largest defeat for any sitting government ever.

While 432 MPs rejected the deal, it was accepted by only 202. The deal set out terms of the UK's formal exit from the European Union on March 29.