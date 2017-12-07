As Trump recognises Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, ISIS threatens bloodbath

The Islamic State and al-Qaeda have threatened a bloodbath moments after US President Donald Trump announced that it was time to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Trump while making the announcement said that he has directed his government to begin preparations to move the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

While Israel has welcomed the move, some analysts feel that this would now become a fresh rallying point for jihadis. Immediately after the announcement pro-jihadi channels posted messages threatening to carry out a spate of attacks in the US.

Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intel Group, a US based terror monitor agency posted the threats being issued on her Twitter handle. The jihadists are capitalizing on the possibility of the US moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and warns that the world should expect to see a long, ongoing campaign by jihadists about the move, she said.

While pro-ISIS channels have posted warnings and graphics in English, Arabic and Hebrew in line with the ISIS propaganda practices, the Al Qaeda channels are exhorting Muslims to come forward with comments of Osama bin Laden and other leaders on Palestine.

Until now the US has never endorsed Israel's claim of sovereignty over any part of Jerusalem. It has always insisted that the issue be resolved through negotiation between Israel and Palestine.

OneIndia News