As tension with Taiwan deepens, China President Xi orders military to prepare for war

    Beijing, Nov 09: Amid the deepening tensions with Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will prepare for any war as the nation's 'security is increasingly unstable and uncertain' and ordered the military to devote all its energy for combat readiness and enhance its capability to fight and win.

    "The entire military should devote all its energy to and carry out all its work for combat readiness, enhance its capability to fight and win," China's state-owned media outlet Xinhua quoted him as saying. "Xi instructed the armed forces to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and take concrete actions to further modernize national defence and the military," the report stated.

    Won't back down: Taiwan responds after Xi Jinping's 'right to use force' remark

    According to Sky News Australia, the Chinese leader "also instructed them to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and successfully complete various tasks entrusted by the Party and the people."

    Although Xi has made such comments in the past, his latest remarks come at a time when tensions with the United States over Taiwan continue to escalate. China, under Xi, has taken a more hard-line approach to Taiwan, stated the island is a breakaway province that will eventually be "reunified" with the country.

    The tensions deepened after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this year as China saw her visit as a challenge to its sovereignty over the nation and retaliated with a show of strength by conducting large-scale military drills over Taiwan.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 15:46 [IST]
    X