As relations sink, China looks to reset ties with US

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, Feb 22: China on Monday said that the United States an Beijing could work together on issues like climate change and the pandemic, if they repaired the damaged bilateral relationship.

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi said that Beijing stood ready to reopen constructive dialogue with Washington after relations between the two. Countries sank to their lowest in decades under former president, Donald Trump.

He called on the US to remove tariffs on Chinese goods and abandon what he said was an irrational suppression of the Chinese tech sector. Before the minister spoke a video of the ping-pong diplomacy of 1972 was played out. It showed an exchange of table tennis players which cleared the way for then US president Richard Nixon to visit China.

Wang also urged the US to respect China's core interests, stop smearing the ruling Communist Party, stop interfering in Beijing's internal affairs and also stop conniving with separatist forces in Taiwan's independence.

He said over the past few years, the US basically cut off bilateral dialogue at all levels. We stand ready to have candid communication with the US side and engage in dialogue aimed at solving problems. He pointed to a recent call between Chinese president, Xi Jinping and US President, Joe Biden and said that it was a positive development.