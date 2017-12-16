As India chanted ‘Gujarat, Gujarat,’ here is what the Chinese were upto around us

For the past month and a half, the word on everyone's mouth was Gujarat. It appeared as though there was nothing else happening in the world.

There were a couple of very crucial events that all of us missed out or ignored thanks to the heat of the Gujarat elections.

There were reports that several Chinese troops had returned to Doklam and built permanent structures. In another development K P Oli, returned as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The Hambantota port was leased to China by Sri Lanka for 99 years.

These are clearly not the best of developments where India is concerned. Officials in Delhi say that they are keenly watching these developments and a resolution is round the corner.

Chinese back at Doklam:

There are media reports that the Chinese are back at Doklam. Reports further indicate that permanent structures have been set up, thus giving the impression that the Chinese want to stay there permanently.

Following the RIC meet in Delhi, the Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi issued a statement and used the phrase, 'illegal occupation of Doklam by Indian troops.'

Oli back as Nepal PM:

K P Oli returned as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The unified Communist alliance of the UML and Maoists came back to power in Nepal and this is not the best of developments where India is concerned.

Oli has already promised to extend rail links with China. Oli is also set to seek China's help in setting up highways and airports. Oli is seen as pro-China and this is not a good sign for India. In 2015, India had played the big brother while encouraging a blockade led by the Madheshi parties on the ground of lack of representation.

Hambantota:

The Sri-Lankans granted the southern port of Hambantota on a 99 year lease to the Chinese state owned company China Merchants Port Holdings. This was a deal that was signed 7 years ago when Mahinda Rajapaksha was the in power. However after the new dispensation under Sirisena took over, the deal was re-negotiated and under the current plan, the Chinese company entered into a joint venture with Sri-Lanka's port authority with a 70 per cent stake.

Maldives:

China made a move to occupy the space that India vacated in Maldives. China signed a Free Trade Agreement with Maldives last week. The deal was signed during president Abdullah Yameen's official visit to China.

India had always backed Mohammad Nasheed. He was ousted and Yameen took charge, a development, India was never comfortable with.

OneIndia News