As cops step up manhunt, Mehul Choksi continues to remain untraceable

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Antigua, May 25: The Antigua police have stepped up search operations after fugitive businessman, Mehul Choksi went missing. His lawyers said that he had gone for dinner at the southern part of the Island and was never seen after that.

In a statement, the police said that based on additional information received the police have conducted numerous searches but to no avail.

The police while giving information on Choksi's physical attributed for identification purpose asked the public to inform the Johnson Point Police Station or the Criminal Investigation Department in case of any leads.

Mehul Choksi goes missing in Antigua: May have fled to Cuba

"Mehul is described as being of Indian descent, brown in complexion, five feet six inches (5' 6") in height, heavily built with a balding hairline. The police are seeking the assistance of the public in knowing the whereabouts of Mr Choksi," the police statement read.

Further the police said that if anyone had any information, they could call 562-8942/43 and 460-3913/14.

The development comes at a time when India is pursuing his extradition. There are some reports that suggest that he may have gone to Cuba. Havana, the capital of Cuba is around 2,244 kilometres.

If the development about Choksi fleeing to Cuba are true then the extradition proceedings in Antigua are effectively over and India will have to pursue the same with the country, where Choksi is in.

Choksi had taken the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme, before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018. The scam came to light subsequently. He along with Nirav Modi who is in London are accused in the PNB Scam.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 10:54 [IST]