    Armed clash in Pak on Eid killed 10

    By PTI
    Lahore, June 6: Two rival groups opened indiscriminate fire at each other after Eid prayers in Pakistan's Punjab province, killing at least 10 people and injuring 17 others. The incident took place on Wednesday in Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil of Multan district.

    The two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing after a dispute, Geo News reported.

    Hafiz Saeed not allowed to lead Eid prayers at his favourite venue

    According to sources, the members of one group were returning to their homes after offering Eid prayers when assailants from another group attacked them.

    Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a detailed report from the regional police officer (RPO) of Multan on the incident. He directed the RPO to arrest the culprits without delay.

    PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
