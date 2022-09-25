Are you dying at work? This 'coffin chair' is the perfect find for you

International

oi-Deepika S

London, Sep 25: An image of coffin-shaped office chairs created by a UK-based designer for people who work long hours at their computers has gone viral on social media. The chair is constructed in a manner resembling a casket and is inspired by coffin designs.

The UK based company Chairbox said that a study found that spending six to eight hours a day sitting increased the risk of death. Also, the mortality risk is comparable to that of being obese and smoking.

With this innovative design, workaholics can remain seated at their desks indefinitely.

"You've made it through the week! Meanwhile we are happy to introduce our new product. The Last Shift Office Chair. If an employee dies at work, management needs to nail the top cover and roll them to a corporate cemetery. Simple yet efficient," reads the caption of the post on Instagram.

Narrating how the The Last Shift Office Chair concept was conceptualised, the designer said that it hit when he was at a friend's house lying on the floor with his legs on the couch. "I thought that if I die in this pose, they might have to bury me like that. It would be so inconvenient to put me in a coffin. They probably would need a special coffin in this case," the designer said.

"I told my friend about it, and we laughed, but after a couple of weeks, I returned to that idea and explored it a bit more. Later, I made a 3D model in CAD software, rendered it, and posted it online," he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 22:13 [IST]