Are Pakistanis happy with Imran Khan's ouster? Here's what survey says

Islamabad, Apr 13: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted recently and replaced by Shehbaz Sharif, wanted to dissolve the Parliament and he had sought fresh elections. Looking at his confidence, many felt that he enjoyed public support, but did he have a fair chance to return as the next PM of the trouble-hit state?

A survey has shown that 57 per cent of respondents are happy with the exit and it had the participation of 1,000 households from April 10-11, as per The News International.

Of the 57 per cent, 71 welcomed the change in the government for record inflation and increased poverty. The bad state of Pakistan's economy and the price hike on essential commodities were the major factors that worked against Khan, the survey conducted by Gallup Survey claimed.

10 per cent among them held the Khan's PTI government responsible for the miserable situation of the poor, two per cent of people felt Imran Khan failed to keep his promises while two per cent felt the previous government was better, the News International adds.

One per cent among them felt Imran Khan was unfit for the top job.

However, 43 per cent of respondents were not happy with Imran Khan's exit. 25 per cent among them was upset over the manner in which he was shown the door, 18 per cent felt he is the best leader, another 15 per cent say they like Imran Khan, while 13 per cent were dismayed over not letting the PTI government complete its full constitutional term and 10 per cent among them thought that he did a good job for the country, reported The News International.

Four per cent of respondents felt Khan was a sincere man, four per cent unhappy with the current regime while three per cent said that they were happy with the PTI government over his welfare programmes.

Imran Khan lost the no confidence vote on Sunday after 174 lawmakers in the 342-strong lower house of parliament voted in favour of the no-confidence motion launched by opposition parties.

