Apple launches new MacBook Air

By
Evening news brief
    New York, Oct 30: Apple CEO Tim Cook presented a retina display MacBook Air, a new Mac mini and an iPad Pro with Face ID on Tuesday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.

    The new lower-cost Apple notebook adopts many of the technologies Apple introduced with the MacBook Pro in 2016, including a large Force Touch trackpad, new keyboard and two Thunderbolt 3 ports in the side for power and connectivity.

    Apple in its statement said, "Available in silver, space grey, and gold, the new thinner and lighter MacBook Air feature a  Retina display, Touch ID, the latest-generation keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad. The iconic wedge is created from 100 percent recycled aluminium, making it the greenest Mac ever.1 And with all-day battery life, MacBook Air is perfectly portable, do-it-all notebook."

    Dimensions:

    The new thinner and lighter MacBook Air features a 13.3‑inch Retina display, Touch ID, Thunderbolt 3 (USB‑C), the latest‑generation butterfly keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad. And with an enclosure made with 100 percent recycled aluminium, it's the greenest Mac ever.

    Touch ID: 

    The advanced security and convenience of Touch ID are built right into MacBook Air. Usera can simply place finger on the Touch ID sensor and - just like that - Mac unlocks. Use your fingerprint to immediately access locked documents, notes, and system settings, without entering yet another password. Online shopping is even easier - select Apple Pay at checkout. No need to enter shipping or billing info and your card details are never shared. With Touch ID, your private information stays private.

    More details awaited.

