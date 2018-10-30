Apple launches new MacBook Air

New York, Oct 30: Apple CEO Tim Cook presented a retina display MacBook Air, a new Mac mini and an iPad Pro with Face ID on Tuesday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.

The new lower-cost Apple notebook adopts many of the technologies Apple introduced with the MacBook Pro in 2016, including a large Force Touch trackpad, new keyboard and two Thunderbolt 3 ports in the side for power and connectivity.

Apple in its statement said, "Available in silver, space grey, and gold, the new thinner and lighter MacBook Air feature a Retina display, Touch ID, the latest-generation keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad. The iconic wedge is created from 100 percent recycled aluminium, making it the greenest Mac ever.1 And with all-day battery life, MacBook Air is perfectly portable, do-it-all notebook."

Dimensions:

The new thinner and lighter MacBook Air features a 13.3‑inch Retina display, Touch ID, Thunderbolt 3 (USB‑C), the latest‑generation butterfly keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad. And with an enclosure made with 100 percent recycled aluminium, it's the greenest Mac ever.

Touch ID:

The advanced security and convenience of Touch ID are built right into MacBook Air. Usera can simply place finger on the Touch ID sensor and - just like that - Mac unlocks. Use your fingerprint to immediately access locked documents, notes, and system settings, without entering yet another password. Online shopping is even easier - select Apple Pay at checkout. No need to enter shipping or billing info and your card details are never shared. With Touch ID, your private information stays private.

