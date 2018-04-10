Social media giant Facebook faced a major embarrassment after Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said he was quitting it because he was worried over the way Facebook and other Internet companies were dealing with the users' information. Wozniak deactivated his Facebook account on Sunday, April 8, though did not delete it.

Facebook found itself in deep trouble since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke out revealing how the privacy of 87 million users might have been compromised. Wozniak, 67, who spoke to USA Today over an email interview, said he was not happy with the social media giant's using private information to improve target advertising. He said while Facebook made money off this, the users did not get any share of the profits back.

Wozniak compared Facebook with Apple saying the latter tech giant he co-founded with late Steve Jobs did not make money off its users. Apple CEO Tim Cook also expressed a similar opinion during an interview in March saying he would have never seen himself in place of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg because his firm always respects the privacy of its customers.

Zuckerberg hit back at Cook in another interview saying the latter's criticism was "extremely glib" and that his firm's business model thought about people who could afford to use it and it did not mean that they did not care about people.

Wozniak also said that he would prefer paying money for Facebook and not have his data compromised. Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg also said previously that the users of the social media giant should pay for their privacy if they didn't want their personal information used for targeted advertising.

Zuckerberg will testify before the congressional committees in Washington this week about the CA scandal and Facebook's response to it.

The CA data leak affected elections/referendums in a number of countries across the world - including the US, UK and India.

