    Another blast in Afghanistan near National ID Card department

    Kabul, Sep 18: Another blast occurred near the "Electronic National Identity Cards Department (e-NIC)" in PD3 of Jalalabad city in Nangarhar, in Afghanistan on Wednesday. Attaullah Khoghyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed.

    No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. There are no reports of casualties yet. There is an unconfirmed report of gunfire in the area.

    On Tuesday two deadly blast in two separate blasts in Afghanisthan had claimed nearly 48 lives. One attack took place at a campaign rally by President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province and the other in the capital, Kabul.

    The suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden motorcycle into the entrance of the venue hosting Ghani's rally. The death toll has risen to 48. The attack was claimed by the Taliban, in Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, north of Kabul.

    Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said the death toll also included four soldiers.

    Twin Afghan blast: Death toll reaches at 48, Taliban claims the attack

    The president was present at the time of the explosion but is safe and unharmed. The second attack, the explosion went off near Kabul's Green Zone, where the defence ministry, US embassy, and NATO headquarters are located. Taliban also claimed responsibility for the blast in the capital, saying it was also a suicide attack.

    Across Afghanistan, attacks have continued as the country prepares for a presidential election later this month.

