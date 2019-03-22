  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yet another Australian sparks outrage in wake of Christchurch horror; this time for mocking NZ PM

    By
    |

    Auckland, March 21: Yet another controversy erupted in Australia in the wake of the deadly shootings in Christchurch in New Zealand on March 15 and this time, it is a former Australian Football League (AFL) player-turned-media personality who is in the headlines.

    A few days ago, an Australian senator from Queensland Fraser Anning was attacked by a teenager with a raw egg after he made a controversial remark linking the Christchurch violence with Muslim immigration. Far-right Anning came under a heavy criticism both for his words and his act of hitting back at the youngster at a media conference.

    Yet another Australian sparks outrage in wake of Christchurch horror; this time for mocking NZ PM

    Now, former AFL star-turned-media personality Sam Newman has been slammed for making a controversial remark on New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the aftermath of the Christchurch attacks. Ardern, 38, has been widely praised for the way she dealt with the situation after 50 people were gunned down by a right-wing extremist. She said she would never take the name of the accused gunman, an Australian, and called him a "terrorist", "criminal", "extremist" and "nameless".

    Video: Australian senator who blamed Muslim immigrants after NZ shootings hit with egg

    "And to others, I implore you - speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them. He may have sought notoriety but we, in New Zealand, will give nothing - not even his name," Ardern said.

    Newman, who stepped down from AFL Footy Show programme last season, sparked a controversy by criticising Ardern's accent on Twitter after she gave her speech.

    Newman, who is known for his controversial views, was slammed by on television and social media.

    Here are some of the reactions that Newman's tweet received:

    More NEW ZEALAND News

    Read more about:

    new zealand australia

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 9:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue