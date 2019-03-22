Yet another Australian sparks outrage in wake of Christchurch horror; this time for mocking NZ PM

Shubham Ghosh

Auckland, March 21: Yet another controversy erupted in Australia in the wake of the deadly shootings in Christchurch in New Zealand on March 15 and this time, it is a former Australian Football League (AFL) player-turned-media personality who is in the headlines.

A few days ago, an Australian senator from Queensland Fraser Anning was attacked by a teenager with a raw egg after he made a controversial remark linking the Christchurch violence with Muslim immigration. Far-right Anning came under a heavy criticism both for his words and his act of hitting back at the youngster at a media conference.

Now, former AFL star-turned-media personality Sam Newman has been slammed for making a controversial remark on New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the aftermath of the Christchurch attacks. Ardern, 38, has been widely praised for the way she dealt with the situation after 50 people were gunned down by a right-wing extremist. She said she would never take the name of the accused gunman, an Australian, and called him a "terrorist", "criminal", "extremist" and "nameless".

"And to others, I implore you - speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them. He may have sought notoriety but we, in New Zealand, will give nothing - not even his name," Ardern said.

Newman, who stepped down from AFL Footy Show programme last season, sparked a controversy by criticising Ardern's accent on Twitter after she gave her speech.

Thank heavens NZ prime minister said she will never mention the name of the terrorist. How grating is her accent? — Sam Newman (@Origsmartassam) March 19, 2019

Newman, who is known for his controversial views, was slammed by on television and social media.

Here are some of the reactions that Newman's tweet received:

Oh look, the saggy old ballsack is courting controversy again — Clementine Ford 🧟‍♀️ (@clementine_ford) March 20, 2019

Newman suffers from ‘irrelevant syndrome’ , he’s totally irrelevant — Dave Dawson (@demon_dave) March 20, 2019

Significantly better than any of the wind that comes out of your regressive racist sexist neck, Sam. — Celeste Liddle (@Utopiana) March 20, 2019

A particularly terrible Australian at that — Emily✖Catherine (@EmxCatherine) March 20, 2019

Who are you? — agitopop (@agitopop) March 20, 2019