‘Anguished by loss of lives': PM Modi condoles deaths in Turkey, Syria earthquake

oi-Deepika S

Ankara, Feb 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief and anguish after the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Turkey. He wished a speedy recovery to those injured and said that India stands with Turkey in this hour of grief.

The Prime Minister tweeted; "Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy.

Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

A 7.8 magnitude quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria claiming nearly 200 lives.

In northwest Syria, the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense described the situation in the rebel-held region as "disastrous" adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble. The civil defense urged people to evacuate buildings to gather in open areas.

180 dead, several buildings damaged after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, Syria

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital.

It was felt in several provinces The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday.

Turkey is prone to earthquakes due to its location on various fault lines. The country is situated at the meeting point of the African, Arabian, and Eurasian tectonic plates, which makes it one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Turkey and have caused significant damage and loss of life in the past.

In 1999, two powerful quakes hit northwestern Turkey claiming 18,000 lives. In 2020, more than 100 people were killed in a quake in the western city of Izmir.

Story first published: Monday, February 6, 2023, 12:06 [IST]