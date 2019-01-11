  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Andhra to get special status if Congress wins, says Rahul Gandhi in Dubai

    By Pti
    |

    Dubai, Jan 11: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that his party will grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh if voted to power in the upcoming general elections.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi, who is in the UAE on a two-day visit, addressed a gathering of Indian workers at the Labour Colony in Dubai. He said, "As soon as our government comes to power, we will give special status to Andhra Pradesh".

    Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into Telangana and the residuary Andhra Pradesh State on June 2, 2014.

    "You helped India, Indian states and the poor people and you worked to make this city of Dubai, which is great in the whole world. I want to say thank you heartily," he said.

    Hailing the development of the UAE, Gandhi said all the "massive developments you see here, tall buildings, large airports and metro, wouldn't have been built without your contribution. You have given your sweat, blood and time for the development of this city and you have made Indians of all backgrounds proud."

    Gandhi reiterated what he told a group of party workers protesting at Jantar Mantar in March last year for Andhra Pradesh''s special status.

    "We will give special category status to Andhra Pradesh. It's the first thing we will do after coming to power in 2019," he had told the workers.

    "I am confident that if we stand together we will convince the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that what is due to the people of Andhra Pradesh should be given to them," he said.

    The general elections are due to be held between April and May this year.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh special status rahul gandhi 2019 lok sabha elections dubai

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 19:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue