An ex-US prez & ex-first lady were doing something at McCain’s funeral and the media saw it

Washington, Oct 12: While the entire world was keeping a close watch on the funeral of John McCain, a senior American politician who recently passed away after a prolonged illness, there was something happening in the row where the former first couples were seated. And it did not escape the media's rotating eyeballs.

It so happened that the 43rd president of the US, George W Bush was seen passing a small thing to Michelle, wife of his successor, Barack Obama, the 44th incumbent, from his wife Laura. And it was found to be a cough drop.

Michelle was later asked about it during an exclusive chat on TODAY on Thursday, and she did not expect that even that tiny little moment would also be caught by the eyes. However, as smartly she handles everything, Michelle explained what had transpired: "President Bush and I, we are forever seatmates because of protocol, and that's how we sit at all the official functions," she said. "He's my partner in crime at every major thing where all the 'formers' gather. So we're together all the time."

"I love him to death," the 54-year-old said, adding: "He's a wonderful man, he's a funny man."

Michelle said those small things matter for they teach the youngsters about a positive behaviour and not bipartisan things. While George W Bush is from the Republican Party, Obama belonged to the Democratic Party.

"That's what people are hoping for. Party doesn't separate us, colour, gender, those kinds of things don't separate us," the former first lady said.

"It's the messages we send. If we're the adults and the leaders in the room and we're not showing that level of decency, we cannot expect our children to do the same ... I think about the next generation, every single time."