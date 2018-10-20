India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Amritsar train accident: World leaders condole loss of lives

By
    United Nations, Oct 20: Condolences poured in from leaders of different countries, including the United Nations, over the Amritsar train accident which left around 60 people dead.

    Hundereds of people had gathered at Joda Phatak in Amritsar for Dussehra celebrations on Friday (October 19) evening when a train coming from Jalandhar ran over the crowd standing on the tracks.

    UN chief Antonio Guterres

    UN chief Antonio Guterres

    UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families and friends of over 60 people who died in the accident, terming the incident as "tragic". At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured on Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train. The train was coming from Punjab's Jalandhar city when the accident occurred at Joda Phatak near Amritsar, where at least 300 people were watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground adjacent to the tracks.

    "My heart goes to all in Amritsar following Friday's tragic accident. Earlier this month, I was honoured to visit the Golden Temple and witnessed the warmth and generosity of the people. My deepest condolences to those who have lost family and loved ones," Guterres said in a tweet.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condoled the accident in which 39 of the total 61 people killed have been identified so far. "My thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one in the tragic train crash in Amritsar, India. Canadians are keeping you in our hearts tonight & wishing all those injured a full recovery," Trudeau said in a tweet.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier expressed grief over the loss of lives in Amritsar train accident.

    "I offer my deepest sympathies over tragic consequences of an accident on railways in Punjab. I ask to convey my words of sympathy and support to families & friends of killed people & to wish soonest recovery to those injured," Putin said in a statement.

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

    The Punjab government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the accident victims. A state mourning has been declared for Saturday, and all offices and educational institutions remain closed in the State.

    The incident sent shock waves across the country. There was an outpouring of grief with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore and several other leaders condoling the loss of lives.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 16:41 [IST]
