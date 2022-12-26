Amid surge in cases, how to shed COVID-19 phobia and cope with mental health

Karnataka new Covid-19 guidelines: Masks mandatory at public spaces, New Year celebrations can go on till 1 am

New York, Dec 26: Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in China and other countries one wonders - when will it end?

Even after three years of the pandemic, a lot of people are still having trouble overcoming their COVID fear. The researchers coined the term in December 2020 that 'coronaphobia' is a new type of anxiety specific to COVID-19.

As the pandemic continues the coronaphobia extends beyond health concerns and includes the dread of losing a loved one or even the worry of losing a career and a life without work. Well, there are several factors leading to coronaphobia. These include adopting new routines and avoidance behaviour, as well as the worry that can arise when you read about world leaders and celebrities who have gotten the virus. One of the other things that is seen to have caused coronophobia is spending more time on social media platforms.

Dr Tracy Vannorsdall, a clinical neuropsychologist and Associate Professor within the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and the Department of Neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine said that there has been a general uptick in emotional distress, anxiety and depression.

"We're also seeing more patients for problems with alcohol consumption and sleep disorders, both of which help us regulate our emotions and can contribute to mood difficulties. People with preexisting vulnerabilities to mental or physical health problems are particularly at risk." She said the patterns of anxiety and depression seem to occur in waves much like COVID-19 itself.

If you are experiencing depression and anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are certainly not alone. There are several approaches to deal with it and overcome it.

Coronaphobia can be treated with cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). For those who are struggling, taking simple steps to regain some structure can restore a sense of equilibrium

Engage in self-care

Vannorsdall advised that,''Prioritize good sleep, good nutrition, fresh air and exercise. Find a safe way to socialize and stay connected with friends and family.''

Be careful with drugs and alcohol

"Substance overuse is a risk among people who have anxiety and depression," Vannorsdall says, adding that substance use disorder can become a serious problem in and of itself.

Get help

It's easier than ever with mental health telemedicine. If you or someone you love has symptoms of anxiety or depression, help is available. In addition to in-person counseling, new options can put therapy as close as your phone or laptop.

