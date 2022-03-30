Amid resignation buzz, Imran Khan cancels address to nation after meet with Pak Army chief

Why Imran Khan is facing a no confidence vote and why opposition want him to go? Explained in 10 points

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Mar 30: Barely hours after his meeting with Pakistan's Army and ISI chiefs, Prime Minister Imran Khan has cancelled his address to nation, which was supposed to be held later today.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government received a major blow by the key ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) after it struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Imran Khan is facing his biggest challenge ever as the head of the government as his country is going through yet another political crisis. He is most likely to lose the battle as he lacks support from his allies.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan' (new Pakistan), but miserably failed to address the basic problem of Pakistan citizens.

In the last two years, inflation has gone up to record highs at over 12 per cent which has pushed up the rates of essential goods including food. Poor is worst affected as they reportedly struggle to find ends meet.

In the 342-member National Assembly, the party has 155 members and the support of 23 members from six other parties. It needs at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote. With 24 of its own MNAs turning dissidents.

The Opposition parties are confident that they can get the support of 172 members in the house of 342 to dislodge the government, while the government claims that it enjoys the required support in the house to foil the attempt.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, brother of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, are in the race to become the next PM.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 18:48 [IST]