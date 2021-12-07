Amid Omicron variant threat, WHO to discuss booster doses today

Covid 19 case predictions: With Omicron, third wave of coronavirus projected to hit India by Feb 2022

United States, Dec 07: The World Health Organisation's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation is set to meet on Tuesday on immunogenicity, effectiveness, safety, evidence, and consideration for booster dose vaccination.

The world health body maintained that the "the evidence remains limited and still inconclusive on any widespread need for booster doses following a primary vaccination series".

The meeting assumes significance as there is growing call for additional dose or booster shot for the vulnerable amid highly-transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus.

India's top genome scientists have said that a booster dose may be considered for people above 40 years.

In its weekly bulletin, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG) said that accination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk / high-exposure may be considered.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul had said despite new challenge of Omicron variant, vaccination remained the most critical tool against COVID-19.

We are fortunate that we have the tool (vaccination) in plenty and there is no doubt that coverage of vaccines has to increase. Look at the big picture, we have this tool and we must protect every eligible individual with this tool, Paul had said on Thursday.

We are benefited by two doses and people should get the second dose as soon as possible. The decision on duration between doses is based on scientific data and local data in a systematic manner, and there is no change in the present duration, Paul had said.