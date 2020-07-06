  • search
    Amid Indo-China Tension, Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday; all eyes on PM Modi's Twitter

    By
    |

    Dharamshala, Jun 26: Amid tensions between India and China in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama is celebrating his 85th birthday on Monday, 6 July.

    Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

    The exiled supreme spiritual leader along with other Tibetans made India their home after fleeing from Tibet after a bloody uprising against China erupted in Lhasa.

    People have taken to Twitter sending birthday wishes to the 14th Dalai Lama on his birthday. People also posted his quotes. Check out some of the tweets:

    The Tibetan spiritual leader turned 85 on July 6.

    Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also extended his warm wishes to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday.

    While the birthday will be a low-key affair due to the coronavirus, the Kashag - the Tibetan parliament - has planned for a series of virtual events worldwide. The 'Year of Gratitude' will be observed from July 1 to June 30, 2021.

    Doval-Yi talks proposed amidst India-China stand off

    However, all eyes will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter to see whether he will wish the Dalai Lama happy birthday or not.

    The Central Tibetan Administration and Tibetans around the world have been observing the whole year from July 1 as the 'Year of Gratitude' to the Dalai Lama in appreciation of all his "outstanding contributions" and to share, promote and celebrate his teachings," the CTA said.

    CTA president Lobsang Sangay said the main event would be celebrated on July 6 by a gathering of up to 50 dignitaries at the Tibetan parliament in Dharamshala. The restriction on number of dignitaries at Kashag has been imposed because of the Home Ministry's guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, the CTA statement said.

    It added that Tibetan settlements throughout India too will mark the occasion with ceremonies, while ensuring strict adherence to the guidelines of respective states.

    The current Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, assumed the position of the Dalai Lama in 1940.

    His birthday - on 6 July - is also celebrated as 'World Tibet Day' in an attempt to generate greater awareness about the problems being faced by the Tibetan population.

    Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 11:26 [IST]
