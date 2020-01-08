Amid bushfire crisis, Australia to kill 10,000 camels because they drink too much water

oi-Deepika S

Sydney, Jan 08: Australia, home to more than a million camels is mulling to kill nearly 10,000 feral camels following complaints that they are drinking too much water.

The government will send helicopters to kill up to 10,000 camels in a five-day campaign starting Wednesday, The Hill reported citing The Australian.

APY Lands manager Richard King told CBS News that 5,000 to 10,000 camels are being targeted in the cull, that will start Wednesday and may last for five days.

This comes amid Australian wildlife that killed more than a dozen people and caused the displacement or deaths of 480 million animals.

Nearly 40 fires, over 923,000 hectares have been burned across Victoria and 110 homes have been confirmed lost, 220 outbuildings destroyed.

Meanwhile, expected rainfall and cooler weather conditions on Sunday in the state including Gippsland region were said to bring no relief to the crisis.