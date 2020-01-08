  • search
Trending Bharat Bandh JNU Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid bushfire crisis, Australia to kill 10,000 camels because they drink too much water

    By
    |

    Sydney, Jan 08: Australia, home to more than a million camels is mulling to kill nearly 10,000 feral camels following complaints that they are drinking too much water.

    The government will send helicopters to kill up to 10,000 camels in a five-day campaign starting Wednesday, The Hill reported citing The Australian.

    Amid bushfire crisis, Australia to kill 10,000 camels because they drink too much water

    APY Lands manager Richard King told CBS News that 5,000 to 10,000 camels are being targeted in the cull, that will start Wednesday and may last for five days.

    Australia: Bushfire catastrophe in pictures

    This comes amid Australian wildlife that killed more than a dozen people and caused the displacement or deaths of 480 million animals.

    Nearly 40 fires, over 923,000 hectares have been burned across Victoria and 110 homes have been confirmed lost, 220 outbuildings destroyed.

    Meanwhile, expected rainfall and cooler weather conditions on Sunday in the state including Gippsland region were said to bring no relief to the crisis.

    More AUSTRALIA News

    Read more about:

    australia camel wildlife

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue