YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    America’s national debt is at $30 trillion

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Feb 02: America's national debt has crossed the $30 trillion mark, according to data published by the treasury department under the US government.

    America’s national debt is at $30 trillion

    The data showed that the total public debt outstanding as of January 31 was $30 trillion nearly $7 trillion rise from the amount that the country owed to its lenders in January 2020.

    This is due to increased government spending due to COVID-19. It was during this period that the government according to a CNN report borrowed close to $7 trillion from foreign investors led by China and Japan.

    The gradual stockpiling of national debt since 2008 is also a reason for this grim future.

    More AMERICA News  

    Read more about:

    america debt

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X