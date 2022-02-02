For Quick Alerts
America’s national debt is at $30 trillion
Washington, Feb 02: America's national debt has crossed the $30 trillion mark, according to data published by the treasury department under the US government.
The data showed that the total public debt outstanding as of January 31 was $30 trillion nearly $7 trillion rise from the amount that the country owed to its lenders in January 2020.
This is due to increased government spending due to COVID-19. It was during this period that the government according to a CNN report borrowed close to $7 trillion from foreign investors led by China and Japan.
The gradual stockpiling of national debt since 2008 is also a reason for this grim future.
