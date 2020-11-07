America, I’m honored: Joe Biden after historic win

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Nov 07: Joe Biden on Saturday became the 46th president of the United States by defeating Donald Trump in the presidential election.

The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency four days after elections were held in the country. CNN and NBC News also favoured Biden minutes after projecting that he had won the key state of Pennsylvania, securing its 20 electoral votes and crossing the 270-mark needed to win the presidency.

Expressing gratitude, Biden tweeted, "America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans - whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States. With this victory, Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American vice-president of America. She is also expected to be the candidate for the Democratic nomination in 2024.