'Ambition high': French President Macron praises India's progress in renewables at COP27

    Sharm El-Sheikh, Nov 08: In the ongoing COP27 conference, French President Emmanuel Macron praised India's progress in the field of renewable energy and said that the ambition levels in India 'are high'.

    "Ambition levels in India are high when it comes to renewables," he was quoted as saying by ANI at the United Nations' COP27 confererence on Monday, and added that besides India, France, South Africa, Senegal and Indonesia are making efforts to move away from non-renewables.

    World leaders have gathered at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to discuss the climate problems at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC or COP27. The conference which started on November 6 will conclude on November 22.

    According to Euro News, the French president called for a ban on all deep-sea mining and asserted that climate should remain a priority despite the energy and food crisis caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

    The French president also underlined that they will not sacrifice their climate commitments amid the energy threat posed by Russia.

    (With input from ANI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 14:33 [IST]
