  • search
Trending Howdy Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    "Am I invited?" President Trump asks PM Modi ahead of India's first-ever NBA game

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Washington, Sep 23: While addressing a jam-packed crowd at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, US President Donald Trump surprised PM Narendra Modi (and Indian hoops fans) by asking if he is invited to India to witness the first ever NBA clash in the country scheduled for the coming month.

    "Very soon India will have access to another world-class American product-NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good!" Trump said.

    US President Donald Trump

    Addressing a 50,000-strong crowd of Indian-Americans at the NRG stadium, Trump directed his quips towards PM Modi. "Next week, thousands in Mumbai will watch the first-ever NBA games in India. Am I invited, Mr. Prime Minister? I may come, be careful, I may come," he added lightheartedly, alluding to what is anticipated to be a seismic shift in the Indian Basketball landscape.

    The country is set to host thrilling back-to-back matchups between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers at the NCSI Dome in Mumbai on October 4th & 5th. In what will amount to pre-season games for both teams (before the start of the NBA regular season - which tips off on October 22) - a thrilling affair is in order.

    The Kings boast a majority-owner in Mumbai native, Vivek Ranadive, and features NBA superstars like De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and 2018 number two draft pick Marvin Bagley III on their roster. On the other hand, the Pacers house potent performers in the form of Lithuanian phenom, Domantas Sabonis & NBA's leader in blocks, Myles Turner along with a slew of exciting new teammates including Malcolm Brogdon.

    Ever since the announcement in December 2018 by the National Basketball Association(NBA), basketball fans across the country have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of NBA superstars on their home soil. And with two of the most young and athletic teams in the league going head-to-head, one couldn't imagine a better way to tip off NBA action in India.

    Tune in to Ten 1 and Ten 3 at 6:30 PM on October 4th & 5th to catch all the high-flying dunks meshed into quality basketball live on your television screens. For those craving an up close-and-personal experience at the stadium, tickets are available here now and filling fast.

    More HOWDY MODI News

    Read more about:

    howdy modi donald trump

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue