    Air Force's mystery X-37B space plane lands, ends 2-year mission

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Cape Canaveral, Oct 29: The Air Force's mystery space plane is back on Earth, following a record-breaking two-year mission. The X-37B landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Sunday.

    The Air Force is mum about what the plane did in orbit after launching aboard a SpaceX rocket in 2017. The 780-day mission sets a new endurance record for the reusable test vehicle.

    Image credit: U.S. Air Force

    It looks like a space shuttle but is one-fourth the size at 29 feet. Officials say this latest mission successfully completed its objectives. Experiments from the Air Force Research Laboratory were aboard.

    No trace of India’s Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander: NASA

    This was the fifth spaceflight by a vehicle of this sort. No. 6 is planned next year with another launch from Cape Canaveral. According to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, "Each successive mission advances our nation's space capabilities."

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
