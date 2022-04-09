YouTube
    Ahead of trust vote, here is how the numbers look for Imran Khan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Apr 09: All eyes would be on the Pakistan National Assembly where a no-confidence motion will be taken up against Prime Minister, Imran Khan. The trust vote is taking place following a Supreme Court ruling.

    Imran Khan while stepping down last week had recommended dissolution of the assembly and called for fresh elections in 90 days. However the SC set aside that decision stating that it was unconstitutional. Can Imran Khan survive the trust vote? Here is a look at the numbers.

    Ahead of trust vote, here is how the numbers look for Imran Khan

    The Pakistan media reports that with Shahzain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party deciding to quit the ruling coalition, the number of the treasury benches stands at 178 in the 342 member house.

    The Opposition with the support of the PML-Q, Balochistan Awami Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has 163 members. However the 17 members of the three major government allies are still undecided and they are negotiating with both the sides.

    If he loses the trust vote then the next largest party, PML-N forms the government under Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.

    Saturday, April 9, 2022, 8:44 [IST]
