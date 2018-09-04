  • search

Ahead of defence day, Pakistan nets 3 ISIS terrorists

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Lahore, Sep 4: Police in Pakistan claimed to have thwarted a terrorist attack planned on the upcoming Defence Day and said on Monday they have arrested three Islamic State militants in Punjab province.

    Muhammad Iqbal, Usman Zia and Hasnain Muavia had plans to target an event on the Defence Day in Multan on Thursday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said.

    Ahead of defence day, Pakistan nets 3 ISIS terrorists
    Representational Image

    On the Defence Day, Pakistan marks the anniversary of the 1965 war with India by holding nationwide ceremonies and special prayers.

    Aslo Read | Indian Military to set up Defence Cyber Academy

    A CTD official said that the three terrorists were arrested during a raid near Basti Shorkot in Multan, some 350 kms from here.

    "The CTD personnel acting on intelligence information raided a house on the outskirts of Multan city and arrested the three suspects.

    "Four hand grenades, explosive material and other weapons have also been recovered from their possesision," he said.

    The arrested terrorists belong to the Islamic State (also known as ISIS or ISIL) terror group.

    A case under terrorism charges has been registered and the suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed place for interrogation.

    Last month, the security agencies had arrested two ISIS terrorists from Multan. They had plans to bomb the buildings that house offices of Inter-Services Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau in Multan.

    The Pakistani government often claims that there is no presence of ISIS in the country but at times the security agencies arrest suspects belonging to the dreaded terror group.

    Read more about:

    pakistan pakistan defence isis terrorism islamic state

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 10:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue