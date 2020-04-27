After US Bronx Zoo, 2 mink animals test COVID-19 positive in Netherlands

International

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Netherlands, Apr 27: Animals at two mink farms in the Netherlands have tested positive for the fatal Covid-19 virus.

The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture said on Sunday that it is assumed that those are human-to-animal infections as some staff at the two farms had displayed symptoms of the disease earlier.

As a precaution, authorities are closing roads within 400 meters of the affected farms in North Brabant, which is the Dutch region the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

The minks in Netherlands are not the first animals infected with the coronavirus. The findings come after positive tests in two pet cats in US and in some tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo, adding to a small number of confirmed cases of the virus in animals worldwide.

Meanwhile, the dutch country has been hit hard by the coronavirus as 37,845 positive cases have been registered here following 4,475 number of death.