  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After US Bronx Zoo, 2 mink animals test COVID-19 positive in Netherlands

    By
    |

    Netherlands, Apr 27: Animals at two mink farms in the Netherlands have tested positive for the fatal Covid-19 virus.

    After US Bronx Zoo, 2 mink animals test COVID-19 positive in Netherlands

    The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture said on Sunday that it is assumed that those are human-to-animal infections as some staff at the two farms had displayed symptoms of the disease earlier.

    Surat Police takes out Covid-19 awareness drive with animals

    As a precaution, authorities are closing roads within 400 meters of the affected farms in North Brabant, which is the Dutch region the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

    The minks in Netherlands are not the first animals infected with the coronavirus. The findings come after positive tests in two pet cats in US and in some tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo, adding to a small number of confirmed cases of the virus in animals worldwide.

    Meanwhile, the dutch country has been hit hard by the coronavirus as 37,845 positive cases have been registered here following 4,475 number of death.

    More ANIMALS News

    Read more about:

    animals netherlands coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X